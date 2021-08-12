Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $317,194.23

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 100% higher against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $317,194.23 and $91,947.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,647,823 coins and its circulating supply is 371,650,956 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

