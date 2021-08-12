Renren (NYSE:RENN) versus KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Head to Head Comparison

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 12.82 -$19.22 million N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 1.03 $500,000.00 $0.51 37.10

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 4.03% 9.71% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Renren and KAR Auction Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 5 0 2.50

KAR Auction Services has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

