Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

