Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,573. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

