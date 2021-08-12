ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.29. 3,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

