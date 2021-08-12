Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $947.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RFP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.