Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 27,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,129. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $179.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18.

RESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resonant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

