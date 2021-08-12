Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Increased to GBX 615 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RST has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON RST traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,003,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.80. The firm has a market cap of £669.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

