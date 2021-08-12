Reviewing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 3 2 0 2.00 WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 81.34% 10.53% 4.56% WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 4.40 -$405.00 million $2.75 8.26 WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FS KKR Capital.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

