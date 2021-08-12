Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 142,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 64,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

