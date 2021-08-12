Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 88,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

