Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.
NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 88,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06.
In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
