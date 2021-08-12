Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of RVMD traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

