REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.58. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.