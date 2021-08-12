Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 292 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ VICR opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
