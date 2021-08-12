Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 292 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

