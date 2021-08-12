Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.98. 183,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $460.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

