Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

