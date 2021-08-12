Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

