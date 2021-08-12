Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

