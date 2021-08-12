Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. 75,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

