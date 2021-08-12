RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RNG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.72 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

