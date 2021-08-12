Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.74. The firm has a market cap of C$8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 36.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

