Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

