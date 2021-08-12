Robert Paul Sells 22,950 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 5,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,558. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alector by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

