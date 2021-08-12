Robert W. Pittman Purchases 47,984 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

