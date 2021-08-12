Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) versus JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Critical Comparison

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and JMP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 42.43 $7.45 million N/A N/A JMP Group $115.50 million 1.20 -$4.70 million $0.63 11.11

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A JMP Group 6.37% 33.63% 9.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and JMP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 0 1 1 0 2.50 JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. JMP Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given JMP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

JMP Group beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, private equity funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

