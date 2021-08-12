Roth Capital Boosts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $45.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research reduced their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 361,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,551,119. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.