Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.63. 19,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,282. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

