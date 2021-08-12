Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $336,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 521,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,133. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.