Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $244,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

