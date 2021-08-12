Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $222,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of OGN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

