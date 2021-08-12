Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $425.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.13.

NYSE:FDS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.89. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $6,119,297 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

