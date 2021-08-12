Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.