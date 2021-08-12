Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,545,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Schneider National by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 153,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 96,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.