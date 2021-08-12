Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

