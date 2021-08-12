Royal Bank of Canada Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIREF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

