Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. 12,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.