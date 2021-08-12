Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,444 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

