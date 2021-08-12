RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 78,943 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a market cap of £301.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

