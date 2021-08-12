Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $9,386,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $17,092,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $13,762,000.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.