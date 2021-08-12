Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.