Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 3,049 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

