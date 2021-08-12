Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 361.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,280 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,353,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,019,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,749,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,357. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

