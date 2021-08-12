Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ARKK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 360,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

