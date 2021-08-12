SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 9,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.49 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.