SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SAIL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -226.49 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $101,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

