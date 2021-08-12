salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.03. 145,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27. The company has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.