Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

