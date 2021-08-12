Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.40 ($11.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

