SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,714,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 63,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,572,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 9,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,204. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

