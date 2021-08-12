Sara Bay Financial Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,295.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

